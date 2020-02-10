Politics Myanmar State Counsellor highlights importance of ties with Vietnam Vietnamese Ambassador to Myanmar Ly Quoc Tuan on February 7 paid a courtesy visit to State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi in Nay Pyi Taw.

Politics Party leader chairs meeting of 13th National Party Congress's sub-committee Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong presided over a meeting of the sub-committee in charge of documents for the 13th National Party Congress in Hanoi on February 7.

Politics Dual diplomatic responsibility offers rare opportunity for Vietnam Vietnam has emerged as one of the fastest growing economies and the shining stars of ASEAN, and dual diplomatic responsibility in 2020 offers rare opportunity for Vietnam, according to an Eurasia Review analysis.

Politics Hanoi Party Committee gets new secretary Politburo member and Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue was appointed as the secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee during a meeting of key officials of the committee in the capital city on February 7.