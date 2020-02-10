NA Standing Committee convenes 42nd session
The 42nd session of the National Assembly Standing Committee opened in Hanoi on February 10 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the opening session (Photo: VNA)
In her opening remarks, Ngan said the committee lauded the Government's sense of responsibility and drastic, prompt actions against the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV) over the past days.
The committee stands ready to accompany the Government and the entire political system in the fight against nCoV, keep a close watch on the developments of epidemics, including A-H5N1 avian influenza, and take countermeasures to minimise losses caused by the diseases, she said.
During the session, the committee will look into contentious contents of the draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Settlement of Administrative Violations, and the draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Organisation of the National Assembly.
The full-time legislators will also discuss the issuance of a decree guiding the implementation of the temporary admission mechanism under the terms of the Istanbul Convention.
Other issues to be debated include the preparations for Vietnam’s ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Chairmanship 2020 and the rearrangement of administrative units at communal and district levels in six centrally-run cities and provinces, Ngan said./.