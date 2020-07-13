World Vietnam - important bridge for ASEAN-US relations: expert Vietnam is serving as an important bridge between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the US, said Director of Stimson's Southeast Asia programme Brian Eyler.

Politics Looking back on 25 years of Vietnam-US relations: role of parliamentarians On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties, Nguyen Tuong Van, Secretary-General of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), has penned an article on the role of parliamentarians in the 25-year diplomatic relationship between the two countries.

Politics Congratulations to Singapore on successful general election organisation Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 11 cabled a message of congratulations to his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong on the country’s successful organisation of the 2020 General Election.

Politics NA Standing Committee to convene 46th meeting on July 13 The 46th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee (NASC) will take place at the NA Building in Hanoi on July 13-14.