Politics PM honours role models in safeguarding national security Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc honoured individuals and units in the public security force for their contributions to safeguarding national security from 2015 – 2020 during the 8th congress for national security in Hanoi on August 8.

Politics Vietnam ready to cooperate in combating terrorism: diplomat Vietnam is ready to join other UN member states and sides involved in fighting terrorism and organised crime for peace and stability regionally and globally, stated Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu.

Politics Flag raising ceremony celebrates ASEAN’s 53rd founding anniversary On the morning of August 7, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs solemnly held a flag raising ceremony to mark the 53rd founding anniversary ASEAN and 25 years of Vietnam’s ASEAN membership.

