Politics Photo exhibition marks 46th anniversary of National Reunification Day Twenty-one prize-winning photos in a contest named “Tu Hao Mot Dai Bien Cuong” (Pride in the frontier strip) are on display at an exhibition launched in Ho Chi Minh City on April 26.

Politics Vietnam willing to support India to overcome hard time due to COVID-19: Spokesperson Vietnam has kept a close watch on COVID-19 situation in India and is willing to support the Government and people of India in this hard time, Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on April 26.

Politics Top legislator holds working sessions with NA committees National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on April 26 held working sessions with the NA’s Committee for Social Affairs and Committee for Legal Affairs.

Politics Vietnam extends condolences to Indonesia over sunken submarine Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on April 26 sent a message of condolences to his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi over the sunken submarine KRI Nanggala-402.