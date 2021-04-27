NA Standing Committee convenes 55th session
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue chaired the 55th session of the 14th NA’s Standing Committee in Hanoi on April 27.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the session (VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue chaired the 55th session of the 14th NA’s Standing Committee in Hanoi on April 27.
In his remarks, the NA leader said that the session aims to review outcomes of the 11th meeting of the 14th NA, and give initial opinions on preparations for the 15th legislature’s first session.
Participants discussed and made decisions on issues related to establishing and adjusting administrative boundaries in Hanoi capital city, and Thanh Hoa, Dong Nai and Tuyen Quang provinces; the boundary adjustment to expand Hue city of Thua Thien-Hue province and arrangement of wards in Hue city.
They also debated on plans to use the remaining savings and budget sources of the central budget in 2020, and the supplementary funding for purchasing vaccines, antiseptic chemicals and national crop seeds.
Chairman Hue praised efforts made by the NA’s agencies to ensure the continuity and efficiency of the 14th legislature’s activities, as well as their preparations for action plans and programmes towards improving the efficiency and quality of the 15th NA’s activities.
During that session, under the chair of NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh, the NA Standing Committee considered, discussed and approved resolutions on adjusting administrative boundaries and establishing administrative units of Thanh Hoa, Dong Nai, Tuyen Quang provinces and Hanoi; and the administrative boundary adjustment, rearrangement and establishment of wards in Hue city./.