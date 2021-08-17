NA Standing Committee convenes second meeting
The second meeting of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee opened on August 17 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue addresses the opening of the session (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The second meeting of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee opened on August 17 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
Addressing the opening ceremony, the top legislator said that this is the second meeting of the committee, but the first regular one in the 15th tenure. He asked participants to show the reforms in NA operation right from the beginning of the tenure.
During the two-day session, members of the committee will debate the draft revised Law on Emulation and Reward, the first bill in the law-building activities of the new NA tenure, he said.
The NA leader said that the committee will consider the formation of two thematic supervision teams over the implementation of the laws on citizen reception and the law on settlement of complaints and denunciations from July 1, 2016 to July 1, 2021; and the realisation of the NA Standing Committee’s resolutions on the rearrangement of administrative units at district and communal levels in the 2019-2021 period.
It will give opinions on a report on the response to voters’ petitions, the outcomes of citizen reception activities as well as the receiving and handling of complaints, and supervision over the work.
The NA Ombudsman Committee will deliver a monthly report at the NA Standing Committee’s sessions, thus ensuring a close watch on the work.
Meanwhile, the NA Standing Committee is expected to issue a resolution on the model charter of the NA Ethnic Council and other NA agencies in this tenure. At the same time, it also plans to promulgate rules on the use of experts and collaborators.
After reviewing the outcomes of the first NA plenary session, the committee will discuss preparations for the second one. Lawmakers will also give comments on the Government’s report on the implementation of policies regarding social insurance as well as the management and use of social insurance fund in 2020./.