Politics Party leader attends Vietnam Fatherland Front's national conference Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong attended an online national conference to launch the action plans of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and member organisations to implement the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, which opened on August 16.

Politics Embassy in Afghanistan ensures citizen protection The Vietnamese Embassy in charge of Pakistan and Afghanistan is conducting citizen protection measures amidst escalating tensions in Afghanistan.

Politics Sympathies to Haiti over earthquake Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 15 extended his sympathies to Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry over the losses of human lives and property due to the recent earthquake in the country.

Politics Greetings to RoK on National Liberation Day State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 15 extended his greetings to President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Moon Jae-in on the country’s 76th National Liberation Day (August 15, 1945 – 2021).