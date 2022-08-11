NA Standing Committee debates use of state capital at enterprises
The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee looked into the inclusion of the draft Law on Management and Use of State Capital Invested in Production and Business at Enterprises (amended) into the law and ordinance building programme in 2023, during its 14th session in Hanoi on August 11.
The amendment aims to perfect institutions and ensure the stability of the legal environment for the investment of state capital in production and business at enterprises, as well as the management work, said Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long.
It is also intended to raise the operational efficiency of State-owned enterprises, promoting their key role in the national economy, he continued.
The committee agreed with the proposals to amend the law and include the bill into the 2023 programme. However, it asked the government to quickly complete the proposal dossier to be submitted to upcoming meetings.
Opinions from the committee and agencies of the legislature should be taken into consideration during the perfection of the dossier, it said./.