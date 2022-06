NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

- The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on June 4 morning gave opinions on the implementation and capital allocation for tasks and projects under the programme on socio-economic recovery and development.Under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, the discussion focused on the tentative portfolio and level of capital to be allocated for the tasks and projects; and the plans to use the budget revenue from increased collection and saved costs and the remaining funds of the central budget in 2021.Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung presented a report of the Government on the implementation of the programme on socio-economic recovery and development.The meeting also heard a report presented by Chairman of the NA Finance - Budget Committee Nguyen Phu Cuong on the Government's report.NA Chairman Hue said the NA Standing Committee highly valued and welcomed the Government's submission of these issues.The slow implementation of the support package for s ocio-economic recovery and development will affect the effectiveness of the programme, he noted.The top legislator urged the Government to assess the cause of the delay, thus implementing more drastically to soon have concrete results of this important policy package.The NA Standing Committee requested the Government to promptly announce the remaining capital, including 14 trillion VND (603.6 million USD) for the field of health infrastructure; 11.83 trillion VND for other infrastructure projects so that ministries, central agencies and localities have grounds to speed up the progress of investment procedures.The Government needs to direct and urge ministries, and central and local agencies to quickly complete investment procedures in accordance with regulations so that the Government can complete the portfolio and report to the NA Standing Committee for comments before allocating capital sources, Hue said.The NA Standing Committee also agreed with the Government's proposal to spend 9.62 billion VND out of the 176-trillion-VND package set out in Resolution No. 43/2022/QH15 to allocate capital for three expressway projects in the portfolio of national important projects to submit to the NA for consideration and decision at the ongoing 3rd session./.