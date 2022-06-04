Politics 19th ASEAN Regional Forum Security Policy Conference held online The 19th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Security Policy Conference took place via videoconference under the chair of Cambodia on June 3.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 3 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 3.

Politics Defence Minister Phan Van Giang receives US Ambassador Defence Minister Phan Van Giang hosted a reception on June 3 for US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Evans Knapper.

Politics Revision of Petroleum Law aims to create smoother legal corridor: Minister The revision of the Petroleum Law is crucial to creating a smooth legal corridor for investors and increasing the attractiveness of the investment environment in the field of oil and gas, said Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien while delivering a proposal on the draft amended Petroleum Law at the 15th National Assembly’s ongoing third session on June 3.