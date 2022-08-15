NA Standing Committee discusses revisions to consumer protection law
The meeting of the NA Standing Committee in Hanoi on August 15 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee examined the draft revised Law on Protection of Consumer Rights on August 15 as part of its monthly session.
Submitting the draft revised law, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien said the amendments aim to protect consumer rights, address shortcomings in the 2010 law, and help improve people’s quality of life and boost socio-economic development.
He noted the draft, consisting of seven chapters with 80 articles, is based on the fundamental articles of the current law and conforms with the existing legal system as well as international treaties to which Vietnam is a party.
Presenting a verification report, Le Quang Huy, Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Science, Technology and Environment, agreed on the need to revise the law, noting it is necessary to pay attention to growing new models of business and consumption, the protection of human rights under the 2013 Constitution, coordination among authorities and the engagement of private parties in protecting consumers, along with rising violations of consumer rights.
At the meeting, participants said after 12 years of enforcement, the law has helped strongly promote the protection of consumer rights. However, the law needs to be amended to adapt to changes in production and business, along with new requirements in consumer protection.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue pointed out the necessity to ensure the law can protect vulnerable groups as they often suffer from more disadvantages in comparison with sellers.
Meanwhile, Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Economic Affairs Vu Hong Thanh emphasised the importance of revising the law in a way that can protect consumers on cyberspace, especially their personal information.
He also recommended the draft revised law reserve a section for regulating multi-level marketing, which has been abused and caused major consequences for consumers./.