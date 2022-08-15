Politics Vietnam-India relations – 50 years of clear skies and diplomatic ties A European Union website has documented the 50-year history of the Vietnam-India relationship in a new article, saying it is “as clear as a cloudless sky” as remarked by late Prime Minister Pham Van Dong more than four decades ago.

Politics Sympathy offered to Egypt over church fire President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent a message of sympathy to President of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al Sisi over the huge losses in human lives and assets caused by a fire at Abu Sefein church in Giza city on August 14.

Politics Vietnam seeks stronger cooperation with Qatar in multiple areas Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested Qatar step up investment cooperation with Vietnam in infrastructure development, oil, renewable energy, green technology and digital transformation while hosting visiting Qatari Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on August 15.

Politics Potential remains for Vietnam, Qatar to enhance ties: officials Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held talks with visiting Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Hanoi on August 15.