Politics Vo Thi Anh Xuan elected as Vice State President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of An Giang province, and head of the National Assembly (NA) deputies’ delegation of the province, has been elected Vice President of Vietnam for the 2016 – 2021 tenure.

Politics Several members of National Assembly Standing Committee relieved The 14th National Assembly relieved several members of its Standing Committee through secret ballots at the ongoing 11th meeting on April 6 morning.

Politics Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh relieved from position of State Vice President The National Assembly (NA) cast secret ballots to relieve Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh from the position of State Vice President in the 2016 – 2021 tenure on April 6 morning as part of its 11th session in Hanoi.