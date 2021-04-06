NA Standing Committee has five new members
The National Assembly (NA) adopted a resolution on the election of members to the 14th NA’s Standing Committee during its ongoing 11th sitting on the afternoon of April 6.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue presents flowers to Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and members of the NA Standing Committee. (Photo: VNA)
The resolution received 441 votes in favour out of 442 deputies present at the sitting, or 91.88 percent of the total NA deputies.
The new members are Bui Van Cuong, Nguyen Thi Thanh, Nguyen Dac Vinh, Vu Hai Ha, and Le Quang Huy.
Bui Van Cuong, born in 1965, was an alternate member of the Party Central Committee in the 11th tenure. He is a member of the Party Central Committee in the 12th and 13th tenures, and a deputy in the NA's 13th and 14th tenures. He has served as Secretary of the Dak Lak Provincial Party Committee since July 2019.
Nguyen Dac Vinh, born in 1972, was an alternate member of the Party Central Committee in the 11th tenure. He is a member of the Party Central Committee in the 12th and 13th tenures, and a deputy in the NA's 13th and 14th tenures. He has served as Deputy Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office since December 2019.
Vu Hai Ha, born in 1969, is a member of the Party Central Committee in the 13th tenure, and a deputy in the NA's 13th and 14th tenures. He has served as Vice Chairman of the 14th NA’s Committee for External Relations since May 2016.
Le Quang Huy, born in 1966, is a member of the Party Central Committee in the 13th tenure, and a deputy in the NA's 12th, 13th and 14th tenures. He has served as Vice Chairman of the NA Committee for Science, Technology and Environment since November 2017.
Nguyen Thi Thanh, born in 1967, was an alternate member of the Party Central Committee in the 11th tenure. She is a member of the Party Central Committee in the 12th and 13th tenures, and a deputy in the NA's 13th and 14th tenures. She has served as Vice Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, and Vice Chairwoman of the Board for Deputy Affairs under the NA’s Standing Committee since April 2020.
A nomination list of chairpersons of NA committees and NA Secretary General and the Director General of the State Audit of Vietnam is scheduled to be submitted to the NA and discussed by legislators in groups in the afternoon./.