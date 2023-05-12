Culture - Sports Ceramic mural reflects Vietnam-Germany friendship A large ceramic mural depicting the friendship between Vietnam and Germany has been unveiled at the West Lake Water Park in Hanoi.

Politics VUFO president welcomes Cuban Women's Union counterpart Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), hosted a reception in Hanoi on May 12 for Teresa María Amarelle Boúe, Secretary General of the Cuban Women's Union (CUW).

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 12 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest May 12 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.