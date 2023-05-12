NA Standing Committee: HCM City expected to see breakthroughs in potential utilisation
The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee scrutinised a draft resolution on piloting some typical mechanisms and policies for development in Ho Chi Minh City, as part of its 23rd session in Hanoi on May 12.
At the working session (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee scrutinised a draft resolution on piloting some typical mechanisms and policies for development in Ho Chi Minh City, as part of its 23rd session in Hanoi on May 12.
The committee stressed the need to pay more attention to breakthrough policies in order to create changes in optimising the southern economic hub’s potential.
According to the Government’s proposal presented at the meeting, the draft resolution comprises 12 articles on piloting some typical mechanisms and policies in HCM City in terms of investment management; finance and state budget; urban and environmental resources management; the sectors that are prioritised in strategic investment attraction; scientific and technological management, and innovation; and apparatus organisation in HCM City and its Thu Duc city.
At the meeting, the committee members expressed their support for contents of the draft resolution and an assessment report.
Some suggested clarifying types of construction investment contracts, and making reports on impacts of the establishment of new non-business units, with attention to decentralisation and operational mechanisms.
In his remarks, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue noted that the pilot should be put under control and management, and asked concerned agencies continue their work to perfect the draft resolution and other relevant documents.
Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai held that once the draft resolution is approved, the city will need to prepare much to serve its implementation.
Mai noted his hope that the document will sail through the legislature during its upcoming fifth session./.