At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly Standing Committee gave opinions on a report collecting feedback on the draft Law on International Treaties, and the issuance of a Decree on micro-insurance of socio-political organisations at its 46th session in Hanoi on July 13.

Deputies shared the view that the issuance of the Law on International Treaties will help continue institutionalising the Party policies and guidelines on global integration, ensuring the enforcement of the 2013 Constitution, especially at a time when Vietnam has joined a number of new-generational free trade agreements.

Chairman of the NA’s Committee on External Relations Nguyen Van Giau said the signing of international agreements by People's Committees of communes and districts, especially those at border areas, has contributed to tightening friendship, cooperation and solidarity, ensuring security and order, and promoting people-to-people exchange over the past years.

Chairman of the NA’s Ethnic Council Ha Ngoc Chien suggested that only authorities at district level and higher should be allowed to sign international agreements while those in communes, villages and hamlets realise them.

About micro insurance, NA Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien asked the Government to review legal foundation for the pilot launch of micro-insurance, and consider adding regulations for the amendment of the Law on Insurance Business./.