Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 12 The following is a list of selected news summaries over the weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia hold joint search and rescue exercise The defence ministries of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia launched a joint search and rescue exercise in Vientiane, the capital city of Laos, on September 10.

Politics Vietnam visit by Cambodian NA President - important event in Friendship Year An official visit to Vietnam from September 12 to 14 by President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin is an important political and diplomatic event in the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Year 2022 and amid the 55th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship (June 24).