The National Assembly Standing Committee opens its 35th session on July 15. (Photo: VNA)

The National Assembly Standing Committee opened its 35th session on July 15 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.In her remarks, the top legislator said in the 2.5-day session will focus on four law projects which have received mixed opinions of the deputies, namely the Law on Migration and Immigration by Vietnamese citizens, the revised law on militia and self-defence forces, the law on several amendments and supplements to the law on organisation of the Government and local administrations, and the revised Law on Cadres and Civil Servants, and the Law on Public Employees.The NA Standing Committee is scheduled to give opinions on the evaluation of the outcomes of the NA’s 7th session, preparation for the 8th session, plan to build the e-NA project, and others.Members of the committee will consider and approve a proposal to accredit Ambassadors of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, as well as exchange opinions on the establishment of Loc Hoa and My Xa wards in Nam Dinh city and Mang Den town of Kon Tum province’s Kon Plong district.NA Chairwoman Ngan stressed competent authorities have coordinated well to revise the four law projects so that they can be submitted to the Standing Committee at this session.To that end, she asked relevant organisations and agencies to continue cooperation to make meticulous preparations for the upcoming sessions.-VNA