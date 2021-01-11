Politics Forces ready to ensure safety for 13th National Party Congress Relevant forces have embarked on the task of ensuring security and safety for the upcoming 13th National Party Congress which is scheduled to open on January 25.

Politics Vietnamese leaders send congratulations to Kuwait on diplomatic ties Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of congratulations to Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al‑Ahmad Al‑Jaber Al‑Sabah on the occasion of the 45th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Kuwait (January 10, 1976 - 2021).

Politics Condolences sent to Indonesia over plane crash Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh on January 10 sent a message of condolences to Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi over a recent Indonesian plane crash off the coast of Jakarta.

Politics Vietnamese Ambassador to US talks with Congressman Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc has held a phone talk with Congressman Ted Yoho, a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation (116th tenure), on the occasion of his office at the House of Representatives ending.