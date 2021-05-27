Politics Vietnam co-organises UN discussion on environmental protection in armed conflicts Dealing with environmental impact and restoring the environment after conflicts would contribute to reconstruction, helping civilians soon stabilise their lives, and to build sustainable peace, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, said on May 26.

Politics Deputy-ministerial level Vietnam-Italy political consultation held Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung and Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Manlio Di Stefano chaired the third political consultation at deputy foreign ministerial level via a teleconference on May 26.

Politics NA Standing Committee’s 56th meeting slated for May 27 The 56th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee will take place in Hanoi on May 27, according to a press release issued by the NA Office on May 26.

Politics People’s solidarity results in successful general elections May 23 marked an important milestone in Vietnam’s development when over 69 million voters cast ballots to elect deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 term.