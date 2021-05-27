NA Standing Committee opens 56th meeting
Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue (centre) speaks at the 56th meeting of the NA Standing Committee on May 27 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The 14th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee commenced the 56th meeting in Hanoi on May 27 morning, with preliminary results of the general elections among the issues high on the agenda.
In his opening speech, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue noted that during this session, the Standing Committee will look into a preliminary report on the results of the elections of deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021 - 2026 tenure, held on May 23.
It will also give opinions on the Government’s reports on the 2019 State budget balance, the 2018 State finance, and the thrift practice and wastefulness prevention last year.
In the morning session, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong, who is also Chief of the National Election Council's Office, delivered the preliminary report on the general elections’ results./.