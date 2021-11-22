Politics Deputy Minister of National Defence promoted to Senior Lieutenant General President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairman of the National Defence and Security Council and commander of the armed forces, presented to Deputy Minister of National Defence Pham Hoai Nam a decision on the deputy minister's promotion from the rank of Rear Admiral to Senior Lieutenant General at a ceremony on November 22.

Politics Infographic ASEAN - CHINA Strategic Partnership The ASEAN-China relationship has been realised through many mechanisms including the annual summit, ministerial meetings, and five-year action plans.

Politics Vietnam deploys 12 more officers for UN peacekeeping operations The Ministry of Defence (MOD) on November 22 presented the President’s decisions to assign 12 officers, including two females, to South Sudan and the Central African Republic to work for the United Nations peacekeeping missions there.

Politics Vietnamese, Thai navies conduct 44th joint patrol The Vietnam People’s Navy and The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) have conducted their 44th joint patrol, according to Quan doi Nhan dan (People’s Army) newspaper.