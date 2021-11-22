NA Standing Committee opens fifth sitting
The National Assembly’s Standing Committee convened its fifth sitting in Hanoi on November 22 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
The session was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh and Finance Minister Ho Duc Phoc.
In his opening remarks, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said in this session, the NA Standing Committee will give feedback on the Government’s proposal on adding two draft laws to the NA’s Law and Ordinance Building Programme next year, namely the law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Radio Frequencies, and the revised Law on Medical Examination and Treatment.
Hue asked the NA Standing Committee to give opinions on the necessity to amend the two laws, particularly on proposed changes to major policies.
The NA Standing Committee will discuss the signing of a social security agreement between the governments of Vietnam and the Republic of Korea, the first comprehensive pact on social security to be signed by Vietnam which has been negotiated by the two countries since 2015, according to the top legislator.
It will also consider a draft resolution clarifying a number of articles of the Penal Code, expected to lay a basis for the full implementation of Vietnam’s commitment as a signatory of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) regarding criminal prosecution and execution of penalties for certain trade secrets violations, he said.
It plans to review a report by the Council for Ethnic Affairs and other NA committees on supervision of issuance of legal documents, the spending on the management of the social security fund from 2019 – 2021 and over the next 3 years, he added./.