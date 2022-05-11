At the opening day of the session (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee’s 11th session continued on May 11, discussing reports that assess the implementation of socio-economic development and State budget works in 2021 and in early months of 2022.



At the event, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue requested a clear quality assessment of related forecasting, analysis and evaluation made by the Government and relevant agencies.



The assessment should take into account that 2021 was the first year of implementing the Resolution of the 13th Party National Congress and the five-year socio-economic development plan, Hue noted.



Chairing the function, NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai said socio-economic challenges are predicted for the period between now and the end of the year, particularly regarding works for achieving the target of an 8-8.5 percent GDP growth.



He recommended the Government continue to effectively implement the COVID-19 prevention and control programme; as well as conduct flexible and effective management of fiscal and monetary policies following the pandemic developments and the world situation.



It is also necessary to control inflation, maintain lending interest rates at a reasonable level, and step up administration reform, among others, Hai added./.