NA Standing committee places anti-corruption situation under microscope
Head of the NA Judicial Committee Le Thi Nga speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on September 15 gave opinion on a Government’s report on anti-corruption activities in 2022.
According to the report, this year, the fight against corruption has continued to be strengthened with many important results, anti-corruption measures been applied comprehensively.
The inspection authorities have so far implemented 5,800 administrative and 115,122 professional cases, suggesting the completion of mechanisms, policies and legal regulations in many areas, and discovering many wrongdoings involving over 51.65 trillion VND (2.18 billion USD) and more than 12,000 hectares of land. The sector proposed the retrieval of 21.47 trillion VND and administrative disciplines on 1,777 collectives and 4,726 individuals.
The State Audit of Vietnam also recommended the financial settlement on 56.72 trillion VND, and transfer nine cases with signs of wrongdoings to the police.
Meanwhile, the People's Procuracy at all levels received and handled 416 cases involving 1,095 defendants. The People's Courts at all levels settled 498 cases with 1,235 defendants, the report said.
Head of the NA Judicial Committee Le Thi Nga agreed with assessments given in the report, holding that this year, the number of economic crimes and corruption associated with "group interests" tends to increase, with many leaving extremely serious consequences, especially in the areas of health care, land, bidding, and securities.
She also pointed to a number of limitations in anti-corruption activities, including the slow institutionalisation of policies and measures to prevent and combat corruption and negative phenomena, and insufficient attention to power control.
The committee requested the Government to review, evaluate and fully identify the limitations and causes of the shortcomings to forecast the corruption situation and seek breakthrough solutions for effective prevention and control of corruption./.