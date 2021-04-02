NA Standing Committee proposes relieving State President
Deputies attend the ongoing 11th session of the 14th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on April 2 presented to the NA a proposal on relieving Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong from the post of State President.
Legislators attending the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly then discussed the proposal in groups.
In the afternoon, the NA Standing Committee will report the outcome of the group discussions as well as the explanation and acquisition of NA deputies’ opinions on relieving the State President.
The lawmakers will cast secret ballots to relieve the State President.
After the voting results are announced, the NA will debate and vote on a resolution on relieving the State President.
The NA Standing Committee will present a nomination list to the NA to elect the State President. The NA deputies will discuss in groups the candidacy for the State President.
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong was born on April 14, 1944 in Dong Hoi commune in Hanoi’s Dong Anh district.
He has worked as General Secretary of the Party Central Committee in the 11th, 12th and 13th tenures. He is a member of the Political Bureau in the 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th tenures; member of the Politburo’s Standing Board from August 1999 to April 2001; member of the Party Central Committee in the 7th (from January 1994), 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th tenures.
He has served as State President since October 2018. He was Chairman of the 11th and 12th-tenure National Assembly. He is Secretary of the Central Military Commission, Head of the Central Steering Committee on Corruption Prevention and Control, and deputy to the National Assembly in the 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th tenures./.
