Politics Vietnam making utmost efforts to tackle IUU fishing: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh affirmed Vietnam’s all-out efforts to fight and eradicate illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing while meeting with an inspection delegation of the European Commission (EC) in Hanoi on October 28.

Politics Steering Commitee on overseas citizen protection set up The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on October 28 held a ceremony to announce a decision on the establishment its Steering Committee for the protection of Vietnamese citizens abroad.

Politics One more arrested over repatriation flight bribery scandal The investigation agency under the Ministry of Public Security on October 28 issued decisions to prosecute, arrest and search the residence and workplace of one more person for involvement in a bribery case at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Consular Department.

Politics Legislators look into socio-economic issues, special policies for HCM City The 15th National Assembly (NA) spent the eighth working day of its fourth session on October 28 discussing socio-economic issues and special pilot policies for the development of Ho Chi Minh City.