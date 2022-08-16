Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 16 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 16.

Politics All resources should be promoted for national construction and protection: President It is necessary to bring into play the strength of the whole nation and political system, make full use of support from the international community and promote all resources and creativeness of the people in building and safeguarding the Fatherland, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said while chairing a workshop in Ho Chi Minh City on August 16 to discuss theoretical and practical issues on the protection of the Fatherland in the new situation.

Politics Vietnam, UK step up cooperation in fight against human trafficking Vietnam appreciated the UK’s assistance in human trafficking prevention and control and expected that the two sides would continue cooperation and experience sharing in the field, said Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien.

Politics Singapore’s 57th National Day marked in HCM City Ho Chi Minh City wants to, together with the Consulate General of Singapore, double efforts to boost the development and prosperity of Vietnamese and Singaporean people, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan on August 15.