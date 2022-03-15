NA Standing Committee scrutinises State budget estimate of non-refundable aid
The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee considered the supplementation of the State budget estimate of foreign non-refundable aid (under the task of recurrent expenditure) in 2020 as well as that in 2021 during its ongoing ninth session on March 15 morning.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (C) at the session (Photo: VNA)
According to a report delivered at the session, the aid worth over 1.43 trillion VND (62.4 million USD) was an arising amount in 2020 that was received by central agencies, but had not been included in assigned estimates yet.
Therefore, the Government asked the NA Standing Committee to supplement the estimates of the central budget revenue and expenditure from foreign aid and have detail allocation.
Regarding the supplementation of the state budget estimate of foreign non-refundable aid in 2021, the Government proposed the NA Standing Committee allow the addition of the central budget revenue and expenditure using foreign aid and the detail allocation of increased revenue last year with an amount of over 4.21 trillion VND.
At the session, members of the committee suggested the Government closely manage non-refundable aid in order to prevent losses and wastefulness, and determine the responsibilities of ministries, sectors and localities in receiving the grants.
Many noted that the Government should unify the data with those of the State Audit, including the recently incurred amounts of foreign aid related to the COVID-19 prevention and control work. They also requested the Government to continue studying and perfecting legal documents as well as strengthening inspection and supervision of non-refundable aid to ensure efficiency, publicity and transparency in accordance with regulations./.