Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 15 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 15. ​

Politics Russia eyes stronger cooperation with HCM City: diplomat Russia hopes to step up cooperation with Vietnamese localities, with Ho Chi Minh City being the top priority, Russian Consul General in HCM City Sadykov Timur Sirozhevich told Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen during their meeting on March 14.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 15 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA Standing Committee emphasises improving quality of complaint settlement The National Assembly (NA)’s Standing Committee urged supervision teams to urgently carry out work to ensure the progress and achieve the highest results as it looked into a report on the implementation of legal regulations on the settlement of complaints and denunciations on March 14.