A session of the NA Standing Committee (Photo: VNA)

The National Assembly Standing Committee will hold the 35th session from July 15-17.Four bills will be tabled for examination at the session, which are the revised Law on Militia and Self-defence Forces; Law on Exit and Entry of Vietnamese Citizens; Law on Amendments and Supplements to A Number of Articles of the Law on Organisation of the Government and the Law on Organisation of the Local Governments; and Law on Amendments and Supplements to A Number of Articles of the Law on Cadres and Civil Servants and the Law on Public Employees.The NA Standing Committee will also consider and approve the appointment of Ambassadors, review the 7th session of the NA, and give opinions on preparations for the NA’s 8th session and the policy on building a project on e-National Assembly in 2019-2026.Besides, the committee will consider and make decision on the establishment of several administrative units.-VNA