NA Standing Committee to consider important issues at 17th session
The 17th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee on November 28 will discuss the allocation of remaining development investment capital for the three national target programmes.
The committee members will consider the addition of foreign capital to the national target programme on building new-style rural areas for 2021-2015; and the adjustment of on-lending capital plan of localities in 2022.
They will give opinions on the summarisation of the 4th session of the 15th National Assembly and preparations for the legislature's 2nd extraordinary session and 5th session; and the signing of an agreement between the governments of Vietnam and the US on conditions for renovating, constructing and maintaining diplomatic sites of the two sides (COCA Agreement).
The proposal of the Prime Minister on the appointment and dismissal of Vietnamese Ambassadors abroad will be also considered and approved at the session./.