Politics Ambassador highlights new strides in Vietnam - China relations Thanks to joint efforts, the friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and China have recorded many new strides in the recent past, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai.

Politics Japanese Embassy in Vietnam to open condolence books for late PM Abe Shinzo The Embassy of Japan in Vietnam has announced it will open a condolence book for late Prime Minister Abe Shinzo from 9am to 5:15pm on July 11 and 12.

Politics France, Germany to help Vietnamese court system with personnel training Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Nguyen Hoa Binh has suggested the French Court of Cassation make judges and experts involved in online training sessions for Vietnamese judges.

Politics UN Human Rights Council adopts Vietnam-initiated resolution on human rights, climate change A resolution on human rights and climate change drafted by Vietnam in coordination with Bangladesh and the Philippines has been adopted at the 50th regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).