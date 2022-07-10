NA Standing Committee to convene 13th session on July 11
The 11th session of the NA Standing Committee on May 11 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly Standing Committee will hold its 13th session on July 11 and 12.
According to the NA Office, the committee is scheduled to consider and vote on a draft resolution on the functions, tasks, power and organisational structure of the NA’s Committee for Deputies’ Eligibility.
Socio-economic issues to be considered at the session include the change of purpose of land use for forests, forest land and rice land with at least two crops a year for implementing the project on the North-South highway in the 2021-2025 period.
The committee will also give opinions on a report on the construction progress of the Truong Son Dong road.
A report on ombudsman work in May and June 2022 and a draft resolution of the NA Standing Committee on the supervision of legal documents issued by NA agencies will be tabled for consideration.
The NA Standing Committee also plans to sum up the third session of the 15th NA and start preparations for the NA's fourth session.