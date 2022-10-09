Politics Party chief lauds contributions of book publishing, printing, distribution sector Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has commended contributions made by the book publishing, printing and distribution sector in his congratulatory letter sent to the sector on the 70th anniversary of its traditional day (October 10, 1952 - 2022).

Politics Vietnam gains international trust thanks to responsible contributions: Researcher Vietnam has gained a position and reputation in the international arena thanks to its contributions to the international community, a researcher has said, mentioning the country’s engagement in United Nations peacekeeping operations.

Politics National master plan for 2021-2030 scrutinised at Party Central Committee’s plenum An orientation scheme of the national master plan for the period of 2021 – 2030, with a vision to 2050 was a focus of the sixth working day of the 13th Party Central Committee’s sixth plenum on October 8.

Politics Vietnam promotes environmental, climate diplomacy to serve development Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), the World Trade Organisation and other international organisations in Geneva, attended and delivered speeches at two panel discussions of the Building Bridges Week (BBW) held in Switzerland from October 3-7.