A session of the National Assembly Standing Committee (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly Standing Committee will convent its 27th meeting on September 10, with several important draft laws and reports on the agenda.

During the session, which will last until September 20, the committee will give opinions on four bills which were discussed at the fifth session of the NA, namely the draft revised anti-corruption law, the draft revised Law on Education, the draft law adjusting and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Higher Education, and the draft law adjusting and supplementing laws related to the Law on Planning.

The committee will also consider four other bills, to be submitted for first-time discussion at the sixth NA session, which are the draft laws adjusting and supplementing a number of articles of the Laws on Execution of Criminal Judgements and on Public Investment; the draft revised law on tax management, and the draft law on public administration.

Several reports will be tabled for examination, including one by the Government on the implementation of the Constitution, Laws and the NA’s resolutions and another on the handling of complaints and petitions in 2018, among others.

Other items on the agenda include a project on reforming and improving the quality and efficiency of the NA activities, a plan on organising a vote of confidence for persons holding positions elected and approved by the NA at the 6th NA session.

The draft working agenda for the 6th NA session, slated to begin on October 22, will also be under consideration by the NA Standing Committee, along with several issues related to foreign relations and state budget.-VNA