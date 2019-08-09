Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

The 36th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is scheduled to run in Hanoi from August 12 to 16.NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan will deliver an opening speech, with her deputies taking turn to run different contents of the session.During the five-day sitting, participating legislators will discuss five bills – the law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on State Audit; Law on Securities (revised); Law on Labour Code (revised); Law on Reserve Force; and Law on Library. They will also examine a draft resolution that explains a number of articles of the Law on Planning.The committee is set to conduct supervision on the implementation of a legal framework relating to the management and use of off-budget financial funds in the 2013-2018 period as well as the implementation of policies and laws on firefighting for 2014-2018.Meanwhile, some leaders will field queries at the question-and-answer session, which will be broadcast live by the Vietnam Television, radio The Voice of Vietnam, and National Assembly Television on August 15.In addition, the committee will consider and make decision on adding the 2019 budget estimates for the central provinces of Ha Tinh and Quang Binh and on a NA resolution on eliminating fees for licensing ore mining and water resources exploitation.-VNA