NA Standing Committee to convene 3rd session on June 10

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is scheduled to hold its third session on June 10, with some draft resolutions and the settlement of citizens’ petitions among issues high on the agenda.



NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man will deliver the opening remarks and, along with the vice chairpersons, take turns presiding over the meeting, which has a contingency day on June 24 morning, the NA Office announced.



During the session, the NA Standing Committee will give opinions on a draft ordinance amending and supplementing a number of articles of the ordinance on the procedures for considering and deciding on the application of administrative sanctions at the People's Courts.



It will also consider a draft resolution amending and supplementing some articles of Resolution No. 81/2025/UBTVQH15 on the establishment of provincial-level People's Courts and regional People's Courts, as well as the regulations defining the territorial jurisdiction of provincial-level and regional People's Courts.



Participants are set to deliberate and vote on a resolution on the evaluation and classification of the performance of specialised departments, and the development and management of civil servant positions in specialised departments of the NA’s Ethnic Affairs Council and committees.



A resolution on the preparation, verification, and approval of the national five-year financial plan, the preparation of the medium-term public investment plan using state budget funds, the state budget estimates, the central budget allocation plan, and the approval of the annual state budget settlement will also come under consideration.



Besides, the NA Standing Committee will look into a resolution on the principles and criteria for allocating value-added tax revenues to each locality in the 2027–2030 period.



It is expected to scrutinise and approve a resolution amending and supplementing some articles of Resolution No. 524/2012/UBTVQH13, dated September 20, 2012, on some expenditure regimes to ensure the operation of the NA; along with another that provides detailed regulations and guidance on the enforcement of the Law on Supervisory Activities of the NA and People's Councils regarding the coordination in supervising the implementation of international treaties and agreements.



Regarding supervisory affairs, the NA Standing Committee will discuss a report on the NA’s settlement of citizens' petitions in May 2026. It will also give opinions on a draft supervision plan and a supervision outline on the implementation of policies and laws on the management and use of office buildings after the apparatus and administrative unit reorganisation./.

VNA