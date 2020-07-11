Politics Congratulations to Singapore on successful general election organisation Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 11 cabled a message of congratulations to his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong on the country’s successful organisation of the 2020 General Election.

Politics US attaches importance to boosting comprehensive partnership with Vietnam The US Department of State hosted a gathering on July 10 to mark the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties with the chair of Assistant Secretary of State David Stilwell.

Politics NA leader attends conference of southern localities’ People’s Councils National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended a conference gathering permanent members of the People’s Councils of 21 southeastern and Mekong Delta provinces and cities in Tan An city, the Mekong Delta province of Long An, on July 11.

Politics PM attends military logistics sector’s traditional day Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested the military logistics sector to continue caring for both material and spiritual lives of soldiers nationwide while attending the sector’s 70th traditional day on July 11.