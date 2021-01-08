Politics Get-together celebrates joint Vietnam-Cambodia victory over Pol Pot Ho Chi Minh City’s Union of Friendship Organisations and the Cambodian Consulate General in the city held a get-together on January 7 to mark 42 years since the victory in the Southwestern border defence war and the joint victory on January 7, 1979 of Vietnam and Cambodia over the genocidal Pol Pot regime.

Politics Vietnam prioritising enhanced cooperation between UN, regional organisations As an active member of ASEAN and the UN Security Council (UNSC), Vietnam will continue to give priority to strengthening cooperation between the UN and regional organisations, especially in preventing conflict, and is willing to coordinate with the international community for a better and more stable world, Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung has said.

Politics Vietnam, US foreign ministers agree to boost ties The foreign ministers of Vietnam and the US have pledged to enhance cooperation between the two countries on the basis of respecting independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political regime of each other.

Politics Generations of legislators meet to mark 75 years of first NA election The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on January 6 hosted a gathering of current and former legislators on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Vietnam’s first NA election (January 6, 1946).