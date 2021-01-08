NA Standing Committee to convene 52nd meeting next week
The National Assembly (NA)’s Standing Committee will convene its 52nd sitting in Hanoi on January 11 and 12, with NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and vice chairpersons acting as rotating moderators, the NA Office announced on January 8.
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the 51st sitting of the NA. (Photo: VNA)
The NA Standing Committee is scheduled to comment on draft performance reports of the State President, the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuracy, and the State Audit of Vietnam during their term of office in 2016-2021.
It will continue discussing a draft of a resolution guiding the negotiation process to nominate candidates to represent the 15th NA and People’s Councils of all levels over the next five years. It also plans to review and adopt two resolutions guiding the organisation of voter meetings as well as the negotiation process to nominate candidates for NA and People’s Council deputies.
The NA Standing Committee will consider the issuance of a resolution that decides the number and structure of lawmakers to the 15th NA.
It will also debate a number of proposals, including conversion of the investment form of several components in the Eastern North-South Expressway project from 2017-2020, and the establishment of Cat Tien township in Phu Cat district, Binh Dinh province, and several wards in Hoa Binh and Bac Binh provinces, among others./.