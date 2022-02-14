NA Standing Committee to convene 8th session on February 15
The eighth session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee will take place at the NA House in Hanoi from February 15-17.
Seventh session of National Assembly Standing Committee (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The eighth session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee will take place at the NA House in Hanoi from February 15-17.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will attend, deliver the opening remarks, and take turns with his deputies to chair the session.
Regarding the law-making work, the NA Standing Committee will consider and give opinions on the explanation, acquirement and adjustment of the draft Law on Mobile Police and the draft law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Intellectual Property.
The full-time lawmakers are expected to give comments on a proposal of adding the draft Law on Medical Examination and Treatment (amended) to the Law and Ordinance Building Programme in 2022, discuss the draft Resolution on amendments and supplements to the NA Standing Committee’s Resolution No. 575/NQ-UBTVQH12 dated January 31, 2008 stipulating the functions and tasks of its board for deputy affairs and the draft Resolution amending the working regulations of the NA Standing Committee.
For the supervision work, the NA Standing Committee will consider the legislature's report on the people's aspirations in January 2022; and report on initial results of the implementation of policies and laws on thrift practice and wastefulness prevention in the 2016-2021 period, the implementation of laws on citizen reception and settlement of complaints and denunciations from July 1, 2016 to July 1, 2021, the implementation of resolutions of the National Assembly Standing Committee on the arrangement of administrative units at district and commune levels in the 2019-2021 period, and the implementation of policies and laws on the planning work since the Law on Planning took effect.
At this session, the NA Standing Committee will also mull over and make a decision on the establishment of wards of Pho Yen township and Pho Yen city in the northern province of Thai Nguyen./.