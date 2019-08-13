Overview of the 36th session of National Assembly Standing Committee (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) — Fifteen minsters and leaders of sectors will field questions from lawmakers this week at the 36th session of National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee.

The Standing Committee session, which opened on August 12, has the question-and-answer session on the agenda to look into the implementation of NA resolutions and orders.

The ministers and sector leaders to be questioned on August 15 are from the ministries of Planning and Investment; Agriculture and Rural Development; Information and Communications; Justice; Public Security; Construction; Science and Technology; Labour, Iinvalids and Social Affairs; Finance; Industry and Trade; Transport and the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs. They also include the Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court, the Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy and the Auditor General.

Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue, on behalf of the Government, will attend the Q&A session.

The committee session will last until August 16.-VNA