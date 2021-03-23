NA Standing Committee, VFF Central Committee’s Presidium boost coordination
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the conference (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man co-chaired a conference on March 22 to discuss ways to further strengthen coordination between the NA Standing Committee and the Presidium of the VFF Central Committee.
Participants highlighted the effective coordination between the two agencies during the 14th-tenure legislature, saying that they have stepped up the implementation of regulations on coordination, especially in law-making, building and implementing supervision programmes, supervising the settlement of voters' opinions and petitions, and collecting social comments and feedback on draft laws, ordinances and resolutions.
Reports summarising up opinions and recommendations of voters and people prepared by the two agencies to submit to NA sessions is increasingly authentic, profound, comprehensive and objective, the participants heard.
President of the VFF Central Committee Tran Thanh Man said voters and people highly appreciated the 14th National Assembly’s innovations to improve its operational efficiency, meeting the country’s requirements of rapid and sustainable development and international integration.
The NA has effectively implemented supreme supervision and decided important issues of the country, and questioning and debate activities were trusted by voters and people, he stressed.
Meanwhile, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said the NA Standing Committee and the VFF Central Committee’s Presidium have strengthened coordination in mobilising, building and promoting the strength of great national solidarity, as well as in patriotic emulation movements.
The two agencies have effectively coordinated in building laws, she said, noting that the VFF has actively contributed opinions to draft laws and ordinances related to rights and obligations of people from all walks of life, and rights and responsibilities of the Fatherland Font.
In 2021, the two agencies need to coordinate more closely, regularly and effectively to complete their assigned tasks, she said.
NA Chairwoman Ngan suggested that the two agencies should continue to actively coordinate in directing the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 term.
They should also focus more on strengthening the great national unity bloc, promoting democracy in society, closely coordinating the monitoring of contents in accordance with the supervision programmes of the NA and the NA Standing Committee, she stressed./.