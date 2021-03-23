Politics Vietnam – US relations to develop more strongly: officials Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son talked over the phone with the Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs at the US National Security Council, Kurt Campbell, on March 22.

Politics Ceremony marks 60th anniversary of Vietnam sending public security experts to Laos The Ministry of Public Security on March 22 held a ceremony to mark its six decades of sending experts to Laos (March 22, 1961 - 2021) to help the nation in ensuring political security and social order and safety.

Politics PM requests emulation, commendation activities be practical, transparent The Central Emulation and Rewards Council held a regular meeting in Hanoi on March 22 under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Politics Thai PM attaches importance to strategic partnership with Vietnam Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha affirmed his country will continue to closely cooperate with Vietnam, both bilaterally and multilaterally, for the benefits of the two nations.