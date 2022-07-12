NA Standing Committee’s 13th session wraps up
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the session. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The 13th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee concluded on July 12 after one and a half days of working.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue affirmed that the session’s contents were considered thoroughly and won high consensus of the full-time deputies.
During this session, the NA Standing Committee discussed and made a decision on the change of purpose of land use for forests, forest land and rice land with at least two crops a year for implementing the North-South expressway project in the 2021-2025 period; and considered a report on the legislature’s ombudsman work in May and June; and a draft resolution of the NA Standing Committee on the supervision of legal documents issued by NA agencies.
A draft resolution on the functions, tasks, power and organisation structure of the NA Standing Committee's Board for Deputy Affairs, and a report on the construction progress of Truong Son Dong road were also put on table.
An overview of the session (Photo: VNA)Earlier on the same day, under the chair of NA Standing Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man, the Standing Committee reviewed the outcomes of the third session of the 15th legislature, and discussed preparations for the fourth meeting.
The fourth session is scheduled to last from October 20 to November 18. During the session, seven draft laws are expected to be approved and six others will be scrutinised for the first time./.