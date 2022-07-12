Politics President receives outgoing Dutch, Swiss Ambassadors President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted receptions in Hanoi on July 12 for outgoing ambassadors of the Netherlands and Switzerland to Vietnam.

Politics French Republic Day celebrated in Ho Chi Minh City The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisation (HUFO) on July 12 held a ceremony to mark the 233rd anniversary of the National Day of the French Republic (July 14).

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 12 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 12.

Politics Vietnamese Consul General in Luang Phrabang presents credentials The Vietnamese Consul General in the Lao province of Luang Phrabang, Kieu Thi Hang Phuc, on July 11 presented her credentials to Lao Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Phoxay Khaykhamphithoine.