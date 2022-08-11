Hanoi (VNA) – The 14th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee wrapped up in Hanoi on August 11 after two and a half days of sitting.



NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said the meeting had completed all tasks as scheduled.



He asked the Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office to work closely with competent agencies to submit four resolutions passed at the meeting to him for signing, namely a resolution on the question-and-answer sessions; a resolution on the establishment of Binh Phu township in Cai Lay district, Tien Giang province; a resolution on the establishment of Chon Thanh town and its wards, Binh Phuoc province; and a resolution on continued payment for labourers in line with the NA Standing Committee’s Resolution No.03/2021/UBTVQH15 dated September 24, 2021 on support policy for labourers and employers hit by COVID-19.



The draft resolution on continued payment for labourers in line with the NA Standing Committee’s Resolution No.03/2021/UBTVQH15 dated September 24, 2021 on support policy for labourers and employers hit by COVID-19 was discussed earlier the same day. Under the resolution, over 1.15 trillion VND (50 million USD) from the unemployment insurance fund will be used to support eligible workers.



The NA Standing Committee directed the Government speed up and report the implementation of the Resolution No.03 in its September meeting and the fourth plenary session of the legislature./.