NA Standing Committee’s 16th session: Voters propose salary reforms
At the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Voters have proposed the Government conduct salary reforms in the face of soaring prices, according to a draft report presented at the 16th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on October 10.
The report summarising opinions and recommendations of voters and people will be submitted to the NA’s fourth session, to take place from October 20 to November 18.
They also suggested the Government pay more attention to the disbursement of public investment and the implementation socio-economic recovery and development packages, the report said.
They expressed their concern over site clearance compensation, surging prices of construction materials, lengthy investment procedures, especially for new projects, and limited capacity of a number of investors, consultants, contractors and project management boards.
Voters and people in rural areas are worried about unstable prices of key farm produce, particularly fertilisers and animal feed, and the agricultural sector’s reliance on imports, especially from China.
They also shared the wish that the Party and the State will continue to drastically combat corruption and other negative phenomena, and perfect legal and institutional systems.
During the meeting, legislators also looked into reports on settlements and responses to voters’ opinions sent to the legislature’s third session, and citizen reception and supervision over the handling of complaints and petitions that citizens sent to the NA this year, along with another report on ombudsman work in September.
Duong Thanh Binh, head of the Standing Committee's Ombudsman Board, reported that up to 2,171 out of 2,640 opinions collected before and after the third sitting of the legislature had been handled.
Between August 2021 and July 2022, NA agencies received 4,937 people who came to file complaints and petitions about 3,855 cases, up 14% and 15.07% year-on-year, respectively.
Members of the NA Standing Committee basically approved the reports and further clarified issues of voters’ concern./.