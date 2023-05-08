At the NA Standing Committee's 22nd meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The 23rd meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee will open on May 9 and close on May 12 in Hanoi, the NA Office has announced.



NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will attend, deliver the opening speech, and co-chair the meeting with NA Vice Chairpersons.



During the meeting, the legislators will offer their opinions on draft Law on Credit Institutions, the draft Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Entry and Exit of Vietnamese Citizens and the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit, and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam.



They will also mull over the draft Resolution amending and supplementing the Resolution No. 85/2014/QH13 dated November 28, 2014, on vote of confidence on the holders of positions elected or approved by the NA or People's Councils, the NA’s draft Resolution on piloting several special mechanisms and policies for the development of Ho Chi Minh City, and propose the building of the draft Gender Affirmation Law.



The draft Resolution on the arrangement of administrative units at the district and communal levels for the 2023-2030 period is also scheduled to be passed.



The committee will offer feedback on the additional report on socio-economic performance and State budget for 2022 and the first months of 2023, a report on the State budget finalisation in 2021 and another on the State financial situation in 2021.



They will discuss a draft report summarising the opinions and recommendations of voters and people sent to the 15th NA’s fifth session, a report on the settlement of voters' suggestions sent to the 15th NA’s fourth session, the NA’s ombudsman work in April, and the Government's report on the results of thrift practice and wastefulness prevention in 2022.



Lawmakers will also consider and decide on the additional purchase of disinfectants for national reserve, the continued allocation of mid-term public investment and funding for the socio-economic recovery and development, as well as preparations for the NA’s fifth session./.