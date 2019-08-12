At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly Standing Committee opened its 36th session in Hanoi on August 12 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.



The committee is scheduled to give feedback on five draft laws, which are the Law Amending and Supplementing a Number of Articles of the Law on State Audit; the revised Securities Law, the revised Labour Code, the Law on Reserve Force and the Library Law.



Participants will also consider a draft of a resolution explaining several articles of the Planning Law, and conduct a thematic supervision of the enforcement of policies and laws on the use and management of State funds outside the State budget during the 2013 – 2018 period. A report on the outcomes of legislators’ supervision of legal enforcement regarding fire prevention and control for the 2014 – 2018 period will be tabled for discussion.



The committee will consider the implementation of resolutions on thematic supervisions from the beginning of the tenure to the end of 2018, and hold a question-and-answer session (slated for August 15).



On socio-economic affairs, the committee will offer opinions on the supplementation of State budget estimate for Ha Tinh and Quang Binh provinces, the NA’s draft resolution on the exemption of fees for granting permit for mineral resources and water exploitation.



From August 12, the NA will replace disposable plastic water bottles with glass ones, as part of national effort to protect the environment.



The 36th session will conclude on August 16.



Later, NA Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien directed discussions on the draft Law Amending and Supplementing a Number of Articles of the Law on State Audit.-VNA