NA Standing Committee’s 52nd session wraps up
The final working day of the 52nd session of the National Assembly (NA)’s Standing Committee, under the chair of NA Vice Chairman Uong Chu Luu, concluded on January 12, during which NA deputies commented on working reports for the 2016-2021 term of the People’s Court and the People’s Procuracy.
Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Hoa Binh addresses the session (Photo: VNA)
Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Hoa Binh announced that People’s Courts at all levels brought 7,463 serious corruption, economic and position-related cases to trial, with 14,540 defendants.
The trials of corruption and economic and position-related cases have been highly appreciated by the Party, State, and people, and supported by the public.
Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy Le Minh Tri said his agency has promptly detected many violations in investigation, prosecution, adjudication, and judgment execution, while issuing more than 71,000 recommendations for remediation and prevention.
The proportion of requests handled for petitions of cassation review has gradually increased each year.
Head of the NA Committee for Judicial Affairs Le Thi Nga praised the performance of People’s Courts and the People’s Procuracy at all levels during the term, saying they met requirements stated in NA resolutions and those on fighting crime and legal violations, contributing to maintaining security, ensuring social order and safety, and promoting national socio-economic development.
Earlier on the same day, the NA Standing Committee adopted four resolutions on adjusting the administrative boundaries of a number of administrative units and establishing seven new wards, and agreed with the Government's proposal on suspending consideration of adjustments to administrative boundaries and the establishment of administrative units nationwide from February 2021 to after elections for the 15th tenure’s NA deputies and at people’s councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 term.
NA Vice Chairman Uong Chu Luu emphasised that agencies need to fully prepare for the NA’s 11th session, the 15th tenure’s NA deputy elections, and people’s council elections at all levels in the 2021-2026 term./.