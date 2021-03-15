NA Standing Committee’s 54th session concludes
The 54th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee wrapped on the afternoon of March 15 after debating the preparations for the 11th sitting, which is also the last meeting of the 14th legislature, set for later this month.
The 54th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee wraps on the afternoon of March 15. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The 54th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee wrapped on the afternoon of March 15 after debating the preparations for the 11th sitting, which is also the last meeting of the 14th legislature, set for later this month.
In her closing remarks, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan asked the NA Secretary General to complete major contents that have received feedback from the NA Standing Committee before submitting them to the NA at the 11th meeting.
Regarding personnel work at certain State agencies, she urged the NA Committee for Deputy Affairs to coordinate with relevant agencies in preparations, especially nominations, elections, dismissals, and ratification in line with the Constitution and law.
The 11th sitting, from March 24 to April 8, will dismiss and elect a State President, a Prime Minister, and NA Chairperson.
During the March 15 working session, deputies looked at the draft report on the supervision of the settlement of petitions voters sent to the 10th meeting, and another report on opinions from voters and citizens.
The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and the NA Ombudsman Committee will continue seeking opinions from the NA Standing Committee to complete reports and submit them to the legislature./.