Politics Vietnam stands for election to UNHRC in 2023-2025 tenure Vietnam is running for election to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in the 2023-2025 tenure with a hope to contribute more to the world’s joint efforts to promote and protect human rights.

Politics NA Standing Committee’s 54th session opens The 54th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee opened in Hanoi on March 15.

Politics Prime Minister asks Nghe An province to lure big, strategic projects Nghe An province should work harder to attract major and strategic projects, thus creating remarkable changes, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told local key officials at a working session on March 14.

Politics Infographic Expected structure of deputies of 15th National Assembly Resolution 1185/NQ-UBTVQH14 by the National Assembly’s Standing Committee dated January 11, 2021 adopted the expected number, structure and composition of the 15th National Assembly deputies.