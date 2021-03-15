Politics Infographic Expected structure of deputies of 15th National Assembly Resolution 1185/NQ-UBTVQH14 by the National Assembly’s Standing Committee dated January 11, 2021 adopted the expected number, structure and composition of the 15th National Assembly deputies.

Politics PM hosts int’l development partners on sidelines of Mekong Delta conference Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for international development partners, organisations and sponsors in Can Tho city on March 13 on the sidelines of the third Conference on Climate Resilient and Sustainable Development of Mekong River Delta of Vietnam.

Politics Army’s participation in UN peacekeeping operations helps promote Vietnam’s stature Vietnam’s participation in UN peacekeeping operations is a major policy of the Party and State and also a step towards realising the country’s policy of intensive and comprehensive integration into the world.

Politics Infographic Major missions to develop country The 13th National Party Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam has set out major tasks to develop the country.