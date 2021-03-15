NA Standing Committee’s 54th session opens
The 54th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee opened in Hanoi on March 15.
In opening the session, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said the one-day meeting is to finalise preparations for the upcoming 11th meeting of the 14th legislature and collect opinions on the draft reports on working performance of the 14th NA and the NA Standing Committee, personnel work, the outcomes of monitoring the settlement of voters’ suggestions sent to the 14th NA’s 10th meeting, and public opinions sent to the 14th NA’s 11th meeting.
She asked lawmakers to consider personnel work in a thorough and cautious manner, ensuring that high consensus will be reached at the 11th meeting regarding positions in the State apparatus.
The draft reports on working performance of the 14th NA and the NA Standing Committee have earlier been sent to NA’s committees, the NA’s Ethnic Council and delegations of NA deputies for feedback.
The NA Standing Committee will make recommendations to the reports so that they will fully, objectively and honestly reflect achievements and shortcomings while highlighting lessons and experience by the NA and NA Standing Committee in the 14th tenure, and offering suggestions to the 15th legislature./.