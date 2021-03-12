NA Standing Committee’s 54th session to consider personnel matters
The 54th session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is slated for March 15 in Hanoi, with personnel matters high on the agenda.
At the event (Photo: VNA)
The committee will give opinions on personnel proposals, which will later be submitted to the National Assembly.
The one-day session will also examine a series of reports regarding the work of the NA and its Standing Committee during the 14th tenure; the results of monitoring the settlement of voters’ petitions sent to the 14th NA’s 10th meeting; and a summary of opinions and recommendations by voters and people sent to the NA’s 11th session.
Members of the NA Standing Committee will give their opinions in written form concerning a report on the supplementary assessment of implementation of socio-economic development and State budget plans in 2020./.
