NA Standing Committee's 5th session to open on November 22
The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee will convene its fifth session in Hanoi on November 22-23, according to the office of the NA.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will deliver the opening speech, with NA vice chairmen taking turns to chair meetings during the session.
The committee is set to consider and comment on a draft Resolution clarifying some articles of the Penal Code and give opinions on the Government’s proposal on adding two draft laws to the Law and Ordinance Building Programme 2022: the law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Radio Frequencies, and the revised Law on Medical Examination and Treatment.
Legislators will also scrutinise the signing of an agreement on social security between the Governments of Vietnam and the Republic of Korea.
Their discussions will cover a report on the management and use of the social security fund for the 2019-21 and decide on spending on the fund management for the 2023-24 period. The lawmakers will debate another report on the supervision of legal documents under the auspices of the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs and other committees of the NA.
The committee is set to consider a report on voters’ petition work in October of the NA, review the second session and comment on the preparation for the thematic meeting slated for December and the third session of the 15th NA./.