Politics Vietnam seeks stronger relations with parliament of Belgium region Vietnam hopes for more support from the Parliament of Wallonie, Belgium, to strengthen bilateral cooperation in priority areas, Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium Nguyen Van Thao has said.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 24 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese official pays courtesy visits to Lao leaders Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung on March 23 paid courtesy calls to Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith, National Assembly Chairman Saysomphone Phomvihane, and Deputy Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, as part of his three-day working visit to the country starting from March 21.

Politics Minister of Foreign Affairs receives US Ambassador Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and US Ambassador Marc Knapper reviewed and noted with pleasure the positive development of the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership during their meeting in Hanoi on March 23.