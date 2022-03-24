NA Standing Committee’s ninth session concludes
Addressing the closing ceremony, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue summed up that the session had dealt with 15 issues to prepare for the third plenary session of the 15th NA.
Addressing the closing ceremony, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue summed up that the session had dealt with 15 issues to prepare for the third plenary session of the 15th NA.
Members of the committee debated three bills – the Law on Insurance Business (revised), the Law on Cinematography (revised) and the law on the implementation of grassroots democracy, and adopted one ordinance and two resolutions, one on the 50 percent cut of environmental protection tax rates on petrol, oil and lubricants, aiming to stabilise the fuel market, and the other on raising the cap on monthly and yearly overtime hours of labourers.
Regarding supervision work, the committee considered the results of supervision over the implementation of laws and policies related to thrift practice and wastefulness prevention in 2016-2021; the realisation of NA Standing Committee’s resolutions on re-organisation of district and communal-level administrative units in 2019-2021; and the implementation of laws on citizen reception and the settlement of denunciations and complaints from July 2016 to July 2021.
The NA Standing Committee asked the heads of the supervision teams to coordinate with the NA General Secretary and the NA Standing Committee in designing plans for supervision activities in localities, ministries, sectors and localities in an effective manner.
Reports on ombudsman activities in the first two months of this year were also tabled for discussion, along with the supplementation of the State budget estimate and foreign non-refundable aid in 2020 and 2021.
The committee spent two days to question cabinet members on issues in the areas of industry and trade and environment./.
