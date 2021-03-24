Politics PM receives Austrian Ambassador, AT&S executive Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for Austrian Ambassador to Vietnam Thomas Schuller-Gotzburg and AT&S Chief Operations Officer (COO) Ingolf Schroeder on March 23.

Politics Departure ceremony held for third Level-2 Field Hospital The Defence Ministry held a ceremony on March 23 in Ho Chi Minh City to send off the staff of the third Level-2 Field Hospital, who will participate in the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

Politics Friendship Order presented to Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs To Anh Dung on March 23 handed over the Friendship Order to Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Konstantin Vnukov.