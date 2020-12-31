Politics Greetings to Indonesia on 65 anniversary of diplomatic ties Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan have sent their greetingss to President of Indonesia Joko Widodo and Speaker of the People’s Representative Council Puan Maharani on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the Vietnam – Indonesia diplomatic ties (December 30).

Politics Russian news agency reviews Vietnam’s major achievements in 2020 The Sputnik news agency of Russia recently published an article that reviewed commentaries on Vietnam posted by Russian and other countries’ press outlets, reflecting Vietnam’s COVID-19 combat and achievements in different areas, especially diplomacy and economy.

Politics Government’s December meeting scrutinises policy, law making Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired the Government’s regular meeting to discuss policy and law making on December 29 afternoon, right after the conference between the Government and localities wrapped up.

Politics Vietnam-Indonesia diplomatic ties marked in HCM City A ceremony was held in HCM City on December 29 to mark the 65th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Indonesia (December 30). ​