NA to discuss candidates for chairmanship of National Election Council
A group discussion of legislators on June 9, part of the ninth session of the National Assembly (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is set to submit candidates for the chairmanship of the National Election Council to the NA on June 10, part of the legislature’s ongoing ninth session in Hanoi.
In the morning, deputies are going to engage in group discussions about the draft revised law on Vietnamese guest workers under contract, the draft law on international agreements, and the draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the law on settlement of administrative violations.
The draft revised law on Vietnamese guest workers under contract consists of eight chapters with 79 articles, one article less than the current law. The draft abolishes eight articles, adds nine new ones, and revises about 70 articles of the existing law.
The revision aims to institutionalise the 2013 Constitution and the Party’s recent guidelines on the sending of Vietnamese workers abroad.
The draft law on international agreements to be debated comprises seven chapters and 53 articles. It regulates the jurisdiction, process, and procedures for the signing, amending, supplementing, extending, ending the validity and suspending the implementation of international agreements.
Meanwhile, the draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the law on settlement of administrative violations is intended to address shortcomings of the existing law, helping to improve the State’s management efficiency and effectiveness while ensuring rights and legitimate interests of agencies, organisations and people.
In the afternoon, parliamentarians are scheduled to vote on a resolution on the law and ordinance making programme for 2021 and adjustments to the programme for 2020. They will also vote on the law amending and supplementing some articles of the law on judicial assessment, and a resolution on the exemption of agricultural land use tax.
At the plenary sitting, the NA will scrutinise the raising of charter capital at the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.
After that, the NA Standing Committee will submit candidates for the chairmanship of the National Election Council. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will present a proposal asking the NA to approve the dismissal of Vuong Dinh Hue from the post of Deputy Prime Minister. Hue was appointed as Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi in February this year.
The NA Standing Committee will also propose the legislature relieve Nguyen Thanh Hai from the membership of the committee, as she was appointed as Secretary of Thai Nguyen provincial Party Committee in May.
Those proposals will then be discussed in groups./.