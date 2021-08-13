NA to discuss seven draft laws at second session
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on August 13 worked with standing members of several NA committees on the verification of seven draft laws that will be submitted to the legislature at the second session of the 15th NA scheduled to take place at the end of this year.
Hanoi (VNA) -
The seven are Law on Emulation and Reward (amended), Law on Cinematography (amended), Law on Mobile Police, Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Criminal Procedure Code, Law on Insurance Business (amended), Law amending and supplementing the Appendix-List of national statistical indicators of the Law on Statistics, and Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Intellectual Property Law.
Regarding the draft Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Intellectual Property Law, the top legislator said that it is necessary to perfect the law in line with the era of the fourth industrial revolution.
It is essential to internalise international commitments related to intellectual property, ensure the uniformity and consistency in the legal system, and ensure the feasibility of the law, he added./.