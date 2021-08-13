Politics Vietnam hails recent developments in Somalia Deputy head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Ambassador Pham Hai Anh hailed the recent developments in Somalia during the UN Security Council’s meeting on the Somali situation and activities of the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) on August 12.

Politics Switzerland presents 13 tonnes of medical supplies to Vietnam An aid package of 13 tonnes of medical supplies from the Swiss Government is expected to arrive at Tan Son Nhat airport, Ho Chi Minh City on the morning of August 13, the Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland said, citing a notice from the Humanitarian Aid Agency under the Swiss Foreign Ministry.

Politics Vietnam always active member of UN: President Vietnam has been and will continue to be an active member of the international community and the United Nations (UN), affirmed President Nguyen Xuan Phuc while hosting outgoing UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Kamal Malhotra in Hanoi on August 12.

Politics Vietnam’s initiatives to respond to maritime security challenges lauded German experts have hailed the initiatives to respond to maritime security challenges that Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh proposed at the UN Security Council High-level Open Debate on “Enhancing Maritime Security – A Case for International Cooperation” on August 9.